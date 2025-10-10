Savannah Bananas To Bring Banana Ball To Gillette Stadium In 2026

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their wildly popular brand of Banana Ball to New England next summer, with two games scheduled at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 28 and 29, 2026. The stop marks the Bananas’ first-ever appearance at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The high-energy exhibition series will see the Bananas face off against the newly formed Loco Beach Coconuts in consecutive games as part of the team’s 2026 World Tour. Fans can expect the signature Banana Ball spectacle — complete with choreographed dances, celebratory scoring routines, player walk-up performances, and even breakdancing coaches.

The announcement extends the Bananas’ growing list of high-profile stadium appearances, following performances at major MLB, NFL, and college football venues nationwide. The 2026 tour includes stops at 14 Major League Baseball parks and 10 football stadiums, underscoring the team’s continued rise as one of America’s most entertaining live sports experiences.

While Gillette Stadium has hosted everything from the Army-Navy Game to the NHL Winter Classic and international soccer matches, this will be the first time the venue welcomes the Savannah Bananas and their unique brand of fan-first baseball.

Fans hoping to attend can register for the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery at bananaball.com/tickets now through October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. A random drawing will take place roughly two months before the event, with selected fans receiving an opportunity to buy tickets.

The Savannah Bananas, known for blending athleticism, comedy, and creativity, have built a national following since their founding in 2016. Their innovative Banana Ball format features fast-paced rules designed to keep fans engaged — including a two-hour time limit and scoring systems that reward both performance and crowd energy.

Gillette Stadium, a 64,000-seat venue and home to the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots and MLS’s New England Revolution, is one of the top-grossing concert and event destinations in the world. The stadium will also serve as a host site for seven FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 matches, including a quarterfinal.



