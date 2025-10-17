Shakira Sets Two-Night ‘Up Close and Personal’ Run at Hard Rock Live Miami

Shakira will end 2025 with a pair of intimate “Up Close and Personal” concerts at Hard Rock Live in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, December 27, and Sunday, December 28.

The two-night event will serve as the finale of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and mark her return to Miami, where she already performed earlier in the year. With these newly announced dates, Shakira will have played four shows in the city in 2025.

Tickets for the Up Close and Personal shows will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on Monday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register now at shakira.com for access to the pre-sale. Additional pre-sales will follow throughout the week, with general on-sale tickets available Wednesday, October 22, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Before returning to North America, Shakira will continue her international tour with several stops across South America. She’s scheduled to perform two consecutive nights in Cali, Colombia, at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on October 25 and 26, followed by stops in Bogotá, Quito, Cercado de Lima, Ñuñoa, Asunción, and Montevideo. The international leg will conclude with a three-night run in Buenos Aires at Estadio Vélez Sarsfield.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Shakira’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/25 – Cali, CO @ Estadio Pascual Guerrero

10/26 – Cali, CO @ Estadio Pascual Guerrero

11/01 – Bogotá, CO @ Vive Claro

11/08 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/09 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/11 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/15 – Cercado de Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Cercado de Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/18 – Cercado de Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Ñuñoa, CL @ Estadio Nacional

11/28 – Asunción, PY @ Estadio Ueno La Nueva Olla

11/29 – Asunción, PY @ Estadio Ueno La Nueva Olla

12/03 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

12/04 – Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

12/08 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

12/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

12/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

Shakira’s 2025 “Up Close and Personal” Shows

12/27 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/28 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live