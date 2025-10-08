Sheryl Crow Announces ‘Love Now Sessions’ Residency in Nashville

Sheryl Crow will perform a limited run of acoustic shows at the Woolworth Theatre in Nashville as part of her newly announced “Love Now Sessions.” The series will include six performances.

The residency dates are scheduled for October 21, November 11, December 16, January 13, February 10, and March 3.

The concerts will support Crow’s new foundation, Love Now, which works to strengthen relationships between administrators, teachers, and social workers in local public schools. Crow will be joined onstage by Tim Smith for each performance, with audio support provided by Clair Global.

Advertisement

Notably, Crow recently wrapped her stint on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour. The multi-artist lineup featured Crow alongside Nelson, Bob Dylan, Waxahatchee, and Madeline Edwards, with shows running from September 5 to September 19 across North America.

Tickets for the “Love Now Sessions” go on sale October 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Crow’s official website.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

Sheryl Crow’s “Love Now Sessions” at Nashville’s Woolworth Theatre

Oct. 21 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN

Nov. 11 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN

Dec. 16 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN

Jan. 13 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN

Feb. 10 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN

March 3 – Woolworth Theatre – Nashville, TN