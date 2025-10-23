Sick New World Texas 2026: System of a Down, Deftones

Sick New World is expanding to Texas in 2026, bringing a heavy lineup topped by System Of A Down and Deftones to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Oct. 24.

The inaugural Sick New World Texas will also feature Slayer — performing Reign in Blood — along with Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI, Ministry, Mastodon, Power Trip and others, according to the announcement.

Fans can register for an access code to the presale, which begins Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. CT. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

Organizers say the Texas debut follows two sold-out editions of Sick New World in Las Vegas. The flagship event returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, 2026, led by System Of A Down and KoRn with Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Tickets for Sick New World Texas will be offered in multiple tiers:

GA and GA+ : GA+ adds access to a dedicated lounge with shaded seating and air-conditioned restrooms, plus food and beverage available for purchase.

VIP : Dedicated entry lane, preferred viewing at the main stage, access to a VIP lounge with shaded seating and charging stations, a dedicated festival merch tent and air-conditioned restrooms.

: Dedicated entry lane, preferred viewing at the main stage, access to a VIP lounge with shaded seating and charging stations, a dedicated festival merch tent and air-conditioned restrooms. Ultimate VIP: All VIP amenities plus elevated viewing at both main stages with shaded lounge seating, entry to an Ultimate VIP lounge with a concierge team, complimentary lockers, three drink vouchers and one meal voucher for exclusive food options.

Full ticket details and amenity lists are available via the festival’s official site. Fans can also sign up for email and SMS updates and follow Sick New World Texas on social media for lineup and ticketing announcements as the event approaches.

Find the full lineup poster below: