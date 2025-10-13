Six The Musical tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Six The Musical brings its Tony Award-winning celebration of the six wives of Henry VIII to the stage of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, from February 18 through March 8, 2026. The high-energy pop concert-style production reimagines the stories of these iconic queens with a modern twist, blending history and girl power into one electrifying experience.

Tickets for all performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are on sale now.

Since debuting on Broadway, “Six” has become an international sensation known for its bold staging, witty lyrics, and infectious pop soundtrack. Its unique concert format, where each queen takes center stage to tell her story, has made it a favorite among theatergoers of all ages. Los Angeles audiences can look forward to a dazzling night of empowerment, humor, and powerhouse vocals in one of the city’s most celebrated theaters.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this modern musical phenomenon as it takes over the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited engagement. With performances scheduled throughout late February and early March, theater fans have multiple opportunities to see “Six” live in Los Angeles.

Six The Musical – Upcoming Performances at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

