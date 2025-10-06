Skepsis Celebrates a Decade in Music with ‘10 Years of Skepsis’ World Tour

London-based DJ and producer Skepsis is marking a milestone moment in his career with the launch of his 10 Years of Skepsis World Tour, beginning this fall with a North American leg.

The first phase of the tour kicks off October 10 at 1015 Folsom in San Francisco, before hitting Las Vegas, Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, New York, Montreal, and more. The 10-date run will feature extended sets tracing Skepsis’ decade-long journey through bassline and drum & bass, from his underground roots to his latest productions.

“This tour is a celebration of everything that’s brought me here — and a glimpse at what’s next,” Skepsis said in a statement. “I wanted to bring it back to the fans and the venues that shaped my sound.”

Known offstage as Scott Jenkins, Skepsis first broke through with his 2017 single “Goes Like,” which has racked up over seven million streams. Over the past decade, he has become one of the UK’s most influential bass music artists, releasing on labels including EMI, Warner, Universal, Spinnin’ Records, and Crucast. He’s now signed to Ministry of Sound (Sony Music UK) and continues to expand into drum & bass following collaborations like “Rave Out” with Turno and Charlotte Plank — a UK Top 40 hit in 2023 — and “Green & Gold” with Rudimental, the official anthem of England Rugby.

A core member of the Crucast collective, Skepsis has helped shape the label’s global touring presence and its reputation for pushing UK bass music to new audiences.

Tickets for all North American dates are on sale now. Additional tour legs across the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to be announced soon. Find Skepsis’ full list of North American tour dates below:

‘10 Years of Skepsis’ North America Tour Dates