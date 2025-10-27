Soulfly to Embark on ‘Favela Dystopia’ 2025 Tour

Soulfly will hit the road this fall on their Favela Dystopia Tour, joined by Go Ahead and Die for a run of U.S. dates celebrating the release of their upcoming album Chama. The tour kicks-off November 1 in Roswell, New Mexico, and will wind through the western U.S. before wrapping November 23 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Frontman Max Cavalera — who leads both bands — expressed his excitement about sharing the stage twice a night.

“I’m thrilled to be doing double duty with Soulfly and Go Ahead And Die on the road together,” Cavalera said. “The raw power of GAAD combined with the tribal fury of Soulfly is going to be lethal! Enter the pit at your own risk!”

The Favela Dystopia trek will bring the bands to stops including Denver, Spokane, San Jose, and Fresno.

The tour coincides with the October 24 release of Chama, Soulfly’s 13th studio album, out via Nuclear Blast Records. The record marks what the band calls a “return to the spiritual upbringing of Soulfly” while delivering a modern edge shaped by Cavalera’s decades of influence in heavy metal.

“Chama is the Brazilian word for flame,” said Cavalera. “It also means a calling. This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe!”

Produced by Zyon Cavalera and Arthur Rizk, the album was recorded at Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona. Zyon, who also handles drums, took on more production responsibilities for this release, describing it as “a blast” to push the band into new sonic territory.

Find Soulfly’s full list of fall tour dates below:

Nov. 1 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

Nov. 2 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov. 3 – Gallup, NM @ Wowies Event Center

Nov. 5 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

Nov. 6 – Denver, CO @ The Federal Theater

Nov. 7 – Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company

Nov. 8 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Nov. 9 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 10 – Richland, WA @ Ray’s Golden Lion

Nov. 16 – Tacoma, WA @ Airport Tavern

Nov. 17 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

Nov. 18 – Reno, NV @ The Alpine

Nov. 19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Nov. 20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

Nov. 21 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing

Nov. 22 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery

Nov. 23 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Monte Vista Hotel

Tickets are available now through Soulfly’s official site.