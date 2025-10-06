Sphere Invites Fans to Celebrate Halloween in the Land of Oz

Fans heading to Las Vegas this Halloween can experience a new twist on a classic tale as The Wizard of Oz at Sphere transforms into a costume party celebration. Sphere announced that guests are encouraged to attend in costume for three special showings on October 30 and 31, turning the immersive experience into a festive Halloween event.

The themed screenings will include a “Yellow Brick Carpet” entrance and special treats for attendees at the 10 p.m. show on October 30, as well as both showings on Halloween night. Costumes are welcome, though venue policies prohibit costume masks or props that could obscure the face.

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere transports audiences into the Land of Oz alongside Dorothy and her friends,” said Bill Walshe, executive vice president and global head of venue operations and development at Sphere. “This Halloween, the magic extends to the audience itself – where we invite fans of all ages to join us at Sphere and showcase their best costumes.”

The groundbreaking presentation of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere uses the venue’s 16K screen and advanced sound technology to immerse audiences in the beloved 1939 film like never before. Multiple showtimes run daily, with tickets starting at $104.

Tickets for all Halloween showings are on sale now at thesphere.com.