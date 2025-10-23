Sticky Fingers Plot 2026 North American Tour 

Australian band Sticky Fingers will return to North America next year for their first tour in seven years.
The tour is slated to kick off on February 28 in Honolulu at Republik. From there, the bad is set to make stops in cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami Beach, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up on April 9 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.
Canadian singer-songwriter Ruby Waters is set to join as the special guest for all shows.
Tickets will be available through a series of presales starting Tuesday, October 21 at 12 p.m. local time, with the general onsale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Sticky Fingers’ official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Sticky Fingers North American Tour Dates
Sat Feb 28 | Honolulu, HI | Republik
Tue Mar 03 | San Diego, CA | SOMA
Wed Mar 04 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Fri Mar 06 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues
Sat Mar 07 | Austin, TX | Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sun Mar 08 | New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 10 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Wed Mar 11 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Fri Mar 13 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Sat Mar 14 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
Mon Mar 16 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Mar 17 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu Mar 19 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues
Fri Mar 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Mar 22 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS
Wed Mar 25 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre
Sun Mar 29 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Mar 31 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Thu Apr 02 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
Fri Apr 03 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum
Sat Apr 04 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
Mon Apr 06 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Wed Apr 08 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
Thu Apr 09 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium