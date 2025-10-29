Sting to Headline Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Concert in San Francisco

Sting will headline the opening night of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert series at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on February 6.

The performance will take place during Super Bowl weekend and is presented by On Location, the National Football League’s official hospitality provider. Sting will be joined by his touring band, Sting 3.0, which features guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Mass.

Paul Caine, president of On Location shared in a statement, “Witnessing a larger-than-life icon like Sting perform in an intimate venue such as The Palace of Fine Arts on Super Bowl weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The Super Bowl is more than just a game, and On Location delivers more than just a ticket.” Caine continued. “Through incredible hospitality and unique experiences, we bring fans closer than ever to the weekend-long celebration of sport, music, food, and culture that the Super Bowl has become globally recognized for.”

Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of events, international, and club business, said the partnership with On Location enhances the overall Super Bowl experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with On Location and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for fans that adds to the unmatched level of excitement and creative energy so synonymous with Super Bowl week,” O’Reilly said. “Sting is a legendary artist with a timeless catalog, and we know fans will have an incredible time seeing his performance ahead of the biggest game of the year.”

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit OnLocationExp.com/Sting.