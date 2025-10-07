StubHub and Booking.com Partner to Simplify “Gig-Tripping” for Fans

New integration allows travelers to bundle event tickets with hotels, flights, and attractions

StubHub is expanding its reach beyond ticketing, teaming up with Booking.com to make it easier for fans to turn live events into full travel experiences.

The companies announced a new integration that allows StubHub customers to add hotels, flights, rental cars, and even local attractions through Booking.com directly after purchasing their event tickets. The feature, rolling out this month in the U.S., aims to capture the growing trend of “gig-tripping”—fans traveling specifically for concerts, sports, and cultural events.

According to StubHub data, the trend is accelerating rapidly: Las Vegas, New York, and Miami are the top U.S. destinations for out-of-town eventgoers, with American fans traveling to international events twice as often in 2024 as the previous year. Meanwhile, international travelers heading to U.S. shows and games jumped 32% year-over-year.

“Live events are driving global travel, and StubHub is leading that movement,” said Shaun Stewart, StubHub’s VP of Direct Issuance. “With Booking.com, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to go from buying a ticket to planning their entire trip—all in one place they already trust.”

After checkout, StubHub users will see personalized travel recommendations—nearby hotels, flights, and local experiences—curated through Booking.com’s extensive network of travel partners.

“We’re excited to help fans get the most out of their live event experiences,” added Cintia O. Tavella Gomez, Director of Partnerships at Booking.com. “From accommodations to attractions, this partnership creates a more connected and convenient journey for travelers.”

StubHub says additional international markets will be added after the U.S. launch.