Sugar Reunites After Three Decades With New Music, Tour Dates

Alternative rock band Sugar is making a long-awaited return to the stage, announcing their first live performances in over 30 years. The group, fronted by Bob Mould, will play a limited run of shows in New York City and London in spring 2025, marking their first official performances since the mid-1990s.

The brief run kicks off with back-to-back nights at Webster Hall in New York on May 2 and 3, followed by a pair of shows at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 23 and 24. The performances will celebrate the band’s legacy, which includes landmark albums like Copper Blue and File Under: Easy Listening, while introducing their first new music in decades.

Tickets for the New York shows go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time via AXS, while tickets for the London dates will be available the same day and time through Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for early access by joining the band’s mailing list to receive a pre-sale code, with pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticketing details are available at bobmould.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Find Sugar Tickets here.

Originally formed in 1992 by Mould following his tenure with Hüsker Dü, Sugar quickly gained critical acclaim for their melodic yet powerful sound. Their debut album, Copper Blue, remains a cornerstone of alternative rock, featuring fan favorites like “If I Can’t Change Your Mind” and “Helpless.”

Find their upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City May 2, 2025 Webster Hall – New York, NY May 3, 2025 Webster Hall – New York, NY May 23, 2025 O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK May 24, 2025 O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK

