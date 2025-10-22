System Of A Down, Korn to Headline Sick New World Las Vegas 2026

System Of A Down and Korn will headline the return of Sick New World to Las Vegas next spring. The festival will take place April 25, 2026, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The lineup includes Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI, Cypress Hill, and Acid Bath, among others. More than 70 artists are expected to perform throughout the one-day event.

In addition to the Las Vegas event, organizers announced an expansion of Sick New World for 2026. A second edition, Sick New World Texas, will debut October 24, 2026, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. That lineup will feature System Of A Down and Deftones, with Slayer performing their 1986 album Reign in Blood in full.

Fans can register now for Sick New World Las Vegas here for presale access. Those who sign up for the festival’s newsletter or SMS list will receive a presale code ahead of ticket sales, which begin Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will be released to the public later that day.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Sick New World Las Vegas 2026 Artists Lineup