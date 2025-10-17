Tailgate N’ Tallboys 2026: Zach Top, Jessie Murph, Treaty Oak Revival

Tailgate N’ Tallboys will mark its 10th anniversary next summer with a high-octane country lineup and three days of live music at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, June 18–20, 2026.

Headliners Zach Top, Jessie Murph, and Treaty Oak Revival top a bill packed with rising stars and fan favorites, including Gavin Adcock, BigXthaPlug, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Cameron Whitcomb, Chase Matthew, Braxton Keith, Waylon Wyatt, Drew Baldridge, Kaitlin Butts, and Zach John King.

The 2026 edition of the festival also features Cole Goodwin, Tyler Nance, Graham Barham, The Creekers, Tyce Delk, Sterling Elza, Jay Webb, Shaylen, Jack Warf Band, and Eddie & The Getaway, with additional performers to be announced.

Founded a decade ago as a grassroots gathering for country fans, Tailgate N’ Tallboys has grown into one of the Midwest’s premier summer festivals, blending high-energy performances, a signature truck show, and the community spirit that helped it become one of the most recognized independent country festival brands in the U.S.

“Ten years ago, this festival started with a simple idea: to bring people together for great music, cold beer, and memories that would last long after the weekend ended,” said Billy Cowell, founder of Tailgate N’ Tallboys and senior promoter at Peachtree Entertainment. “Seeing how far it’s come, and being part of the journey as it’s grown alongside Peachtree and USA Concerts, is something I’m deeply proud of.”

The anniversary year follows a successful partnership between Peachtree Entertainment and USA Concerts & Events, which has helped the brand expand its reach while maintaining its down-home appeal.

“Tailgate N’ Tallboys has always been about bringing people together through great music and good times,” said Wayne Klein, president of USA Concerts & Events. “Our partnership with Peachtree Entertainment proved what’s possible when passion meets experience. The 10th Anniversary will be the most exciting chapter yet.”

Fans can register now at tailgatentallboys.com to gain presale access at the lowest available prices. Flexible layaway plans through Zip are also available for tickets, camping, and hotel packages.

Returning sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, NUTRL, Busch Light, Cutwater, and Surfside, with each helping to bring the festival experience from the tailgate to the main stage.

In addition, Tailgate N’ Tallboys is partnering with StubHub to launch an official fan-to-fan ticket exchange, offering verified resale options for sold-out ticket types to ensure a secure buying experience.

Now entering its next decade, Tailgate N’ Tallboys continues to celebrate country music’s roots and its growing future — where fans, artists, and the open-air energy of the Midwest come together for one unforgettable weekend.