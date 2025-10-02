The Cure Adds New Gigs to 2026 Schedule

The Cure are returning to the road with newly announced 2026 European and U.K. tour dates, bringing their iconic sound to major festivals and headlining shows across the continent. The legendary post-punk band will perform a mix of festival appearances and outdoor concerts through the summer, marking another major run for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

The trek begins June 3 in Barcelona at Primavera Sound before moving through Austria, the U.K., Ireland, and France. Stops include the Isle of Wight Festival, Dublin’s Marley Park, and Paris’ Rock en Seine, as well as headline dates in Manchester and Edinburgh that will feature support from acts like slowdive, Mogwai, and The Twilight Sad.

Various presales ran throughout the week, and a general on-sale begins Friday, October 3 at 9:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details are available via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Browse options here: The Cure Tickets.

Since forming in 1978, The Cure have become one of alternative music’s most influential acts, with hits like “Just Like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” and “Friday I’m in Love.”

Find The Cure’s 2026 tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop June 3-7, 2026 Primavera Sound — Barcelona, ES Tickets June 12, 2026 Nova Rock — Nickelsdorf, AT Tickets June 18-21, 2026 Isle of Wight Festival — Newport, UK Tickets June 26, 2026 Marley Park — Dublin, IE * Tickets June 28, 2026 Belsonic — Belfast, UK ^ Tickets August 21, 2026 Live from Wythenshawe Park — Manchester, UK # Tickets August 23, 2026 Summer Sessions — Edinburgh, UK % Tickets August 30, 2026 Rock en Seine — Paris, FR Tickets

* = w/ The Twilight Sad, Just Mustard, and Stella and the Dreaming

^ = w/ The Twilight Sad and Just Mustard

# = w/ slowdive and The Slow Readers Club

% = w/ slowdive, Mogwai, and Just Mustard

