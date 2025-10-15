The Format Plot ‘Boycott Heaven’ 2026 Tour

The Format have announced their first full North American tour in nearly two decades. The band will hit the road next spring in support of their upcoming album Boycott Heaven, due out January 23, 2026.

The tour is set to begin March 26 in Boston at the Roadrunner. From there, the band is set to perform in Philadelphia, Toronto, Royal Oak, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping up on April 19 in San Diego at Soma.

The band, led by Nate Ruess and Sam Means, will bring a lineup of rotating openers along for the tour. Supporting acts include Piebald, Ben Kweller, Phantom Planet, Adult Mom, and Limbeck on select dates.

Fans can register through The Format’s official website for early access to tickets. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 22 at 12 p.m. local time. General on-sale opens Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Boycott Heaven marks The Format’s first studio album since 2006’s Dog Problems. The duo broke up in 2008, with Ruess later forming fun., whose hit “We Are Young” topped charts worldwide, and Means pursuing solo projects and film work.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Format’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Format 2026 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

03/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre ^

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

04/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

04/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

04/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

04/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union #

04/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore #

04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre #

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soma #

* = w/ Piebald and Adult Mom (acoustic)

^ = w/ Ben Kweller and Adult Mom (acoustic)

# = w/ Phantom Planet and Limbeck (acoustic)