The Last Dinner Party Announce 2026 North American Tour

The Last Dinner Party have announced a 2026 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, From the Pyre, set for release October 17.

The 31-date tour will kick off on March 27 in Austin at ACL Live at The Moody Theater. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cleveland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and New York.

After a short break, the second leg kicks off May 19 in Vancouver and continues through Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Detroit, Columbus, and Nashville, before ending June 13 in Atlanta at The Eastern.

Tickets for The Last Dinner Party’s 2026 tour will first be available through an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for pre-sale codes starting at 9 a.m. that same day. General on-sale tickets go live Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Last Dinner Party’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

03/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

03/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

03/30 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

04/01 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

04/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater*

04/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed*

04/06 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora*

04/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

04/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

04/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

04/17 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

04/18 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

04/20 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre Portland*

04/21 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

04/23 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

04/25 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum^

05/20 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall^

05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo^

05/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24^

05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^

05/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum^

05/31 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound^

06/02 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom^

06/04 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom^

06/05 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre^

06/07 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre^

06/09 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!^

06/10 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle^

06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte^

06/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern^

* = w/ Florence Road

^ = w/ Automatic