The Presets to Headline Brisbane Heat’s New Year’s Bash at The Gabba

Australian electronic duo The Presets will bring their signature high-energy sound to The Gabba when they headline the Brisbane Heat’s annual New Year’s Bash on January 2.

The award-winning group — made up of Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes — will perform both pre-game and halftime sets during the KFC Big Bash League clash between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars. The event will be staged in partnership with Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) for the first time.

Formed in Sydney in 2003, The Presets became one of Australia’s most celebrated electronic acts with the release of Apocalypso in 2008, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and earned six ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year. Their hit single “My People,” which spent 18 months on the ARIA singles chart, was recently named among Triple J’s 100 greatest Australian songs of all time.

Known for their electrifying live performances, The Presets have graced the stages of major festivals worldwide, including Glastonbury, Coachella, SXSW, Exit, Melt, and Splendour in the Grass.

The Heat’s New Year’s Bash has become a summer highlight, previously featuring acts such as Pnau, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, and Example. Brisbane Heat General Manager of Marketing, Commercial and Public Affairs Pete Lock said this year’s event promises to continue that tradition.

"We're pumped to welcome one of Australia's most popular acts, The Presets, to the Gabba and are delighted to partner with TEG to give our members and fans a brilliant experience for the start of the New Year," Lock said.

He added that the Friday night matchup against the Melbourne Stars is expected to be one of the club’s strongest sellers of the season.

“TEG are world leaders in delivering memorable entertainment experiences,” Lock said. “We’ll be working closely with them to deliver a fantastic night for thousands of locals and visitors.”

Cameron Hoy, Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Ticketek, echoed the excitement about the partnership.

“The New Year’s Bash is already a much-loved fixture on the summer calendar, and Ticketek Entertainment Group is delighted to collaborate with the Brisbane Heat to bring this year’s event to life,” Hoy said.

Tickets are selling quickly for all Brisbane Heat home WBBL and BBL games this season. More information is available at brisbaneheat.com.au/tickets.