The Stray Cats Cancel US Tour Amid Frontman’s Illness

The rockabilly trio The Stray Cats had to cancel their fall U.S. tour while Brian Setzer suffers a “serious illness.”

The group was slated to return to the road with a tour in October, kicking-off at Mount Pleasant, Michigan’s Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino. From there, they would have appeared in cities like Columbus, Port Chester, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa, stopping at venues along the way like Ledyard’s Foxwoods Resort Casino, The Sound in Del Mar, and Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The trek was set to wrap-up at Wheatland, California’s Hard Rock Live.

The Stray Cats took to social media to share that the run would be called-off.

“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour,” Setzer said in a statement. “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

In February, Seltzer shared that he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, affecting his hands and ability to play guitar. It is unknown if the illness is related to this disease.

The Stray Cats, formed in 1979 in Massapequa, New Yor by Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker, and drummer Slim Jim Phantom, are known for reviving 1950s rockabilly with a modern twist. They garnered international fame in the early 1980s with hits like “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut,” and “(She’s) Sexy + 17.”



Find The Stray Cats’ cancelled tour dates below:

The Stray Cats 2025 U.S. Tour — CANCELLED