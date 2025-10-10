The Weeknd Adds Seven New European Dates to 2026 Stadium Tour

The Weeknd is extending his 2026 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, adding seven additional shows across the U.K. and Europe. The expansion brings the total number of European dates to 36.

New stops include Manchester in the U.K., Copenhagen in Denmark, Munich in Germany, Lille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Lisbon in Portugal. Paris’ Stade de France will now host a fourth night. Playboi Carti will continue as the main support act for the European leg of the tour.

The singer’s existing European itinerary already features five consecutive nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in August, alongside extended residencies in cities including Milan, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

Before heading to Europe, The Weeknd is scheduled to perform three nights in Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguros on April 20, 23 and 22. From there, the singer will head to Rio de Janeiro on April 26 followed by two shows in São Paulo at Estádio MorumBIS on April 30 and May 1.

The tour is now slated to wrap up on September 5 in Lisbon at Estadio do Restelo.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available through presales starting Tuesday, October 14, at 12 p.m. local time via The Weeknd’s official website. A general public sale will follow on Friday, October 17.

A complete list of After Hours Til Dawn tour dates can be found below:

April 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

April 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

April 22 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

April 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

April 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

May 1 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

June 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium – NEW DATE

June 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken – NEW DATE

June 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena – NEW DATE

July 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – NEW DATE

July 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France – NEW DATE

July 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

July 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

July 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

July 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

July 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

July 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

July 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Aug. 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Aug. 4 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug. 5 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Aug. 9 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Aug. 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Aug. 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Aug. 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Aug. 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Aug. 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Aug. 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Aug. 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Aug. 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Aug. 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Aug. 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sept. 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – NEW DATE

Sept. 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – NEW DATE