The Weeknd Adds Seven New European Dates to 2026 Stadium Tour

The Weeknd is extending his 2026 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, adding seven additional shows across the U.K. and Europe. The expansion brings the total number of European dates to 36.
New stops include Manchester in the U.K., Copenhagen in Denmark, Munich in Germany, Lille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Lisbon in Portugal. Paris’ Stade de France will now host a fourth night. Playboi Carti will continue as the main support act for the European leg of the tour.
The singer’s existing European itinerary already features five consecutive nights at London’s Wembley Stadium in August, alongside extended residencies in cities including Milan, Madrid, and Amsterdam.
Before heading to Europe, The Weeknd is scheduled to perform three nights in Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio GNP Seguros on April 20, 23 and 22. From there, the singer will head to Rio de Janeiro on April 26 followed by two shows in São Paulo at Estádio MorumBIS on April 30 and May 1.
The tour is now slated to wrap up on September 5 in Lisbon at Estadio do Restelo.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available through presales starting Tuesday, October 14, at 12 p.m. local time via The Weeknd’s official website. A general public sale will follow on Friday, October 17.
A complete list of After Hours Til Dawn tour dates can be found below:
The Weeknd “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” 2026 Dates
April 20 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
April 21 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
April 22 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
April 26 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
April 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
May 1 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
June 11 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium – NEW DATE
June 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken – NEW DATE
June 25 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena – NEW DATE
July 3 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy – NEW DATE
July 8 – Paris, France – Stade De France – NEW DATE
July 10 – Paris, France – Stade de France
July 11 – Paris, France – Stade de France
July 12 – Paris, France – Stade de France
July 16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
July 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
July 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
July 21 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
July 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera
July 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
July 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
July 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
July 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
July 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Aug. 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Aug. 4 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug. 5 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug. 8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Aug. 9 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Aug. 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena
Aug. 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Aug. 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Aug. 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Aug. 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Aug. 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Aug. 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Aug. 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Aug. 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Aug. 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sept. 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – NEW DATE
Sept. 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo – NEW DATE