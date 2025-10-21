‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Sphere Passes 1 Million Tickets, Topping $130 Million in Sales

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced that its immersive production The Wizard of Oz at Sphere has sold more than 1 million tickets, surpassing $130 million in total ticket sales less than two months after opening in Las Vegas.

The milestone, reached as of October 17, underscores the blockbuster appeal of the Sphere Experience, which debuted August 28 and has quickly become one of the Strip’s top draws.

Billed as a “fully immersive” retelling of the classic story, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere uses the venue’s next-generation visual and audio technologies to place audiences inside the world of Oz. The production highlights the venue’s 160,000-square-foot wraparound LED display, advanced beamforming sound system, and motion effects that redefine live entertainment for audiences.

Sphere, which opened in 2023, continues to expand its programming slate with new residencies and original Sphere Experiences designed to showcase its technological capabilities.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere are available now at thesphere.com, with multiple showtimes daily.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) operates the Las Vegas venue along with MSG Networks and streaming platform MSG+, providing a range of live entertainment and sports programming.