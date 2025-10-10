Ticketmaster Named Official Ticketing Partner for Venues NSW, Covering Sydney’s Top Stadiums

Ticketmaster Australia has been named the official major ticketing partner for Venues NSW, a deal that unites eight of New South Wales’ top sports and entertainment venues — including the Sydney Cricket Ground and Allianz Stadium — under one ticketing provider for the first time.

The partnership will streamline ticketing operations across the state’s most prominent venues, delivering what both organizations call a “simple, safe, and personalized” experience for fans attending concerts, sporting events, and other live entertainment.

Fans will now be able to buy, store, and manage tickets for all Venues NSW locations through a single Ticketmaster account. The integration will also introduce enhanced digital ticketing features designed for fast entry and greater security, as well as data-driven recommendations and exclusive offers tailored to each user.

“This is a milestone moment for Ticketmaster,” said Gavin Taylor, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Australia. “By teaming up with Venues NSW, we’re streamlining the ticketing experience across some of the state’s most iconic venues and unlocking new ways for fans to connect with the live experiences they love.”

Stephen Saunders, Group General Manager of Event Acquisition and Partnerships at Venues NSW, said the organization is eager to bring a “world-class ticketing experience” to fans statewide. “We look forward to working closely with the Ticketmaster team to deliver their technology and bring new and exciting events to our venues around NSW,” he said.

The multi-year agreement covers eight venues across metro and regional New South Wales: the Sydney Cricket Ground, Allianz Stadium, Accor Stadium, CommBank Stadium, Penrith Stadium (set to reopen in 2027), WIN Stadium, WIN Entertainment Centre, and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. Ticketmaster has previously partnered with the latter two venues for over a decade.

Venues NSW oversees a diverse event calendar that includes major concerts, international sporting matches, and home games for teams across the NRL, AFL, A-Leagues, Rugby Australia, Super Rugby, and Cricket Australia.

With more than 30 years in the Australian market, Ticketmaster says the deal underscores its commitment to innovation and fan-first service while supporting Venues NSW’s goal of implementing next-generation ticketing technology statewide.