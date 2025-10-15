Ticketmaster Names Saumil Mehta Global President as Mark Yovich Steps Into Chairman Role

Ticketmaster has appointed Saumil Mehta as its new global president, effective November 1, while longtime executive Mark Yovich will transition to chairman, the company announced Monday.

Mehta, who will report to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, joins Ticketmaster with an extensive background in product innovation and scaling global technology platforms. He previously spent nine years at Square, where he served as chief product officer and head of business organization, overseeing tools used by millions of small businesses and hundreds of millions of consumers. Before Square, Mehta founded LocBox, a marketing automation startup acquired by Square in 2015.

“Ticketmaster is an incredible business that serves as the world’s portal to the best live entertainment,” Mehta said. “The real opportunity lies in how we evolve the experience by building smarter and more intuitive ways for fans to connect with the live experiences that matter so much to them.”

Mehta has recently advised and invested in several artificial intelligence startups and is expected to lead Ticketmaster’s AI transformation. The company plans to apply AI across its operations to empower venues, improve security against bots and fraud, and enhance the fan ticket-buying experience.

Rapino said Mehta’s appointment comes as Ticketmaster positions itself for its next phase of growth.

“Saumil brings a fresh perspective and deep product and technology expertise that will help us build on that momentum,” he said.

Yovich, who has served as Ticketmaster’s president since 2020, will continue to play a key role in shaping the company’s long-term vision. As chairman, he will focus on strategic initiatives and global expansion efforts.

Under Yovich’s leadership, Ticketmaster expanded its international footprint and upgraded its technology platforms to create a more unified experience for fans worldwide.