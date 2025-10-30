Tickets On Sale for The Game Awards 2025 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater

Tickets are now available for The Game Awards 2025, the video game industry’s biggest year-end celebration, taking place Thursday, December 11 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fans can purchase tickets now via AXS.com.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards gathers the world’s top game creators, celebrities, and fans for a live celebration of gaming excellence. The annual event features world premiere announcements, exclusive trailers, musical performances, and honors for the best games, creators, and studios of the year.

The 2024 edition drew more than 154 million global livestreams, cementing its status as one of the most-watched entertainment events in the world. Last year’s show featured on-stage appearances from major names across gaming and Hollywood, including Aaron Paul, Ella Purnell, Harrison Ford, Hideo Kojima, Isabella Merced, Khalid, and Todd Howard. Performers included Twenty One Pilots with The Game Awards Orchestra, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Nominees for the 2025 awards will be revealed in mid-November. Fans can follow @thegameawards on X for updates and streaming details.

The Game Awards 2025 will stream live worldwide on December 11.