Tito’s Launches ‘Sounds Better with Tito’s’ to Support Independent Music, Touring Artists

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is deepening its long-standing connection to live music with the launch of Sounds Better with Tito’s, a new program designed to support independent musicians, venues, and the creative communities that keep live performance thriving.

Born in Austin, Texas—dubbed the “Live Music Capital of the World”—Tito’s has spent more than two decades championing artists and grassroots venues, from dive bars to national festivals like Austin City Limits. The new initiative marks the brand’s most direct investment yet in the independent music ecosystem.

At the heart of the campaign is The Artist Program, developed in collaboration with Sonic Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing new music. Through the partnership, emerging artists will receive $10,000 tour grants to help cover critical touring expenses such as travel, lodging, and equipment. The goal, according to Tito’s, is to help performers focus on connecting with fans and growing their careers without being sidelined by financial strain.

“Sharing new music with the world is no easy feat,” the company said in a statement. “We want to make sure independent artists have the support they need to keep performing and creating the moments that define live music.”

Tito’s is also reinforcing its ties across the live industry. The brand was recently named the Official Vodka of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), joining forces with the organization that advocates for small and mid-sized venues across the country. Tito’s also supports the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), which promotes fair treatment for indie labels and artists in the broader industry landscape.

From sponsorships at major festivals to its presence at community events and local clubs, Tito’s says fans can “catch us wherever live music plays—because everything sounds better with Tito’s.”