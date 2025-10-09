Totally Tubular Festival Announces Four East Coast Shows

The Totally Tubular Festival will return this December with four East Coast concerts to close out 2025.

The ‘80s New Wave-themed tour will visit New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from December 27 through December 31.

This year’s lineup features A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Romantics, and the original members of Animotion.

Jon Pleeter, tour creator and founder of JPA Agency, described the event as “the best ‘80s party on the planet.” He added, “The audiences last year fully embraced the spirit of the tour and were wildly enthusiastic.”

The 2025 edition will kick off on December 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, followed by a December 28 stop in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Both dates will feature A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, and Tommy Tutone.

The December 29 lineup includes A Flock Of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, and Tommy Tutone. The tour will wrap up with a New Year’s Eve performance on December 31, featuring A Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion’s original members.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Totally Tubular website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Dec. 27 – Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Casino and Resort

Dec. 28 – Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Casino and Resort

Dec. 29 – New York, NY, Palladium Times Square

Dec. 31 – Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino (free admission)