Turning Point USA Announces Plans to Hold the ‘All American Halftime Show’ to Counter Bad Bunny’s Performance

The Super Bowl LX Halftime show has drawn sharp criticism after Latin rapper Bad Bunny was revealed as next year’s headliner. Now, the conservative political action group Turning Point USA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, has announced plans for its own “All American Halftime Show.”

The organization took to social media Thursday morning to share the news, noting that “performers and event details coming soon.” The show is set to take place at the same time as the Super Bowl Halftime Show, “celebrating faith, family, and freedom.”

Turning Point’s website allows fans to choose different genres they’d like to see perform at the “All American Halftime Show.” The options include “Americana,” “Country,” “Hip-Hop,” “Pop,” “Worship,” and even “Anything in English.”

While no artists have been announced at this time, Creed has been rumored as the headliner.

When Bad Bunny was named the Super Bowl Halftime show performer, reactions were mixed. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, who has partnered with the NFL to select halftime show performers, said that “we are honored to have [Bad Bunny] on the world’s biggest stage.”

Trump supporters, however, were not fond of the decision. Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly complained of the NFL’s choice on her radio show, speculating that Bad Bunny might be transgender because he occasionally performs in dresses. She said the decision is a “middle finger to all of MAGA” and said Bad Bunny “hates the United States.”

Similarly, conservative commentator Britt Mayer said that the Super Bowl announcement is just an effort to “shove woke ideology down America’s throat,” calling Bad Bunny’s music “woke puke.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has become one of the most streamed musicians globally with hits like Un Verano Sin Ti, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He has also expanded into acting, with roles in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing and Happy Gilmore 2, as well as collaborations with major fashion houses.