Tyler Braden Extends ‘Devil and a Prayer Tour’

Tyler Braden has added new dates to his “Devil and a Prayer Tour” in support of his debut album of the same name.

The second leg of the tour is set to kick off on April 9 in Fort Worth Texas at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall. From there, the singer will make stops in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Flagstaff before wrapping up on April 24 in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom.

The first leg of the “Devil and a Prayer Tour” will kick off on January 9 at Fine Line in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The winter run includes stops in cities such as Indianapolis, Lexington, Atlanta, Boston and New York.

Tickets for the newly announced dates are set to go on sale October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Braden’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

4/09 – Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall – Fort Worth, TX

4/14 – The Dirty Bourbon – Albuquerque, NM

4/16 – Phil Long Music Hall – Colorado Springs, CO

4/17 – Warehouse 24 Sixty-Five – Grand Junction, CO

4/21 – Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, AZ

4/24 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

1/29 – Fine Line X – Minneapolis, MN

1/30 – The Rave/Eagles Club, The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI

1/31 – 8 Seconds Saloon – Indianapolis, IN

2/06 – Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights – Saint Louis, MO

2/07 – The Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

2/13 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

2/14 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

2/15 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

2/19 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

2/20 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

2/21 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA