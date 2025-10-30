Type O Negative Launch ‘Black No. 1’ Coffee Line With a Gory Goth Twist

Goth metal icons Type O Negative are expanding their legacy from music to caffeine with the launch of Black No. 1, an official coffee line that made its debut October 22 through Concept Cafes.

Staying true to their macabre aesthetic, the band’s “Official Universal Donor Coffee” isn’t packaged like a typical brew. Instead, the dark roast ships worldwide in custom blood bank IV bags, while its Nitro cold brew—called Plasma—is served in miniature blood vials.

Working with Concept Cafes and roaster Coterie Coffee Co., the band developed a blend designed to capture their signature mix of “Brooklyn blood, sweat, and tears.” Founder Mike Tonsetic described the collaboration as a union of dark humor and devotion.

“Blood is universal truth, the great equalizer,” Tonsetic said. “Type O doesn’t cater to the mold, and neither does their private label—it’s in our collective DNA and spreading like a virus.”

Fans can order the Black No. 1 blend now through Concept Cafes’ website.

Formed in Brooklyn in 1990, Type O Negative—Peter Steele, Kenny Hickey, Josh Silver, and Johnny Kelly—became pioneers of gothic metal with their mix of doom-laden riffs, deadpan wit, and romantic melancholy. Their breakthrough album Bloody Kisses (1993), featuring the hit “Black No. 1,” earned international acclaim and cemented their cult following.

Though frontman Peter Steele passed away in 2010, Type O Negative’s influence endures, continuing to inspire generations of fans drawn to the band’s darkly poetic world.

