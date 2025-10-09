Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami With DJ Snake, Illenium, Major Lazer & More

Ultra Music Festival has announced its 2026 lineup, returning to Miami’s Bayfront Park from March 27 to 29.

The festival will feature performances by DJ Snake, Illenium, Major Lazer, John Summit, ISOxo, Hardwell, Yousuke Yukimatsu, and several other artists.

This year’s festival will mark the festival debut of Japanese DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu. Boys Noize will also return to Ultra for his first solo set since 2015; he previously performed at the festival in 2019 as part of Dog Blood alongside Skrillex.

Amalie Lens and Sara Landry will perform a world-exclusive back-to-back set, while Deorro, Mike Posner, and Morten will debut their collaborative live performance, Timeless.

Other returning acts include Levity, who last appeared in 2024, and Louis The Child, performing for the first time since 2019. Crankdat and Wooli will also team up for a back-to-back set.

Steve Aoki will celebrate 30 years of Dim Mak with a headlining performance and a Dim Mak stage takeover.

