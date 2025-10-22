U.S. Grand Prix to Stay on Formula 1 Calendar for Another Decade

The United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will remain a fixture on the Formula 1® calendar through at least the 2034 season, officials announced this weekend. The new deal secures the long-term future of the Texas event as the sport continues its surge in popularity across the U.S.

Since joining the F1 calendar in 2012, the Austin race has evolved into one of Formula 1’s marquee events, routinely attracting more than 430,000 fans in recent years. The 5.5-kilometer track is known for its challenging layout — featuring a steep uphill charge into Turn 1 and a sweeping series of high-speed corners — and has seen six different winners over its 13-year history.

Lewis Hamilton holds a record five victories at COTA, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended Max Verstappen’s three-year winning streak last season, taking his first win at the circuit and leading a one-two finish for the Scuderia alongside teammate Carlos Sainz.

Advertisement

Beyond the racing, COTA has become a major entertainment destination, combining on-track action with concerts and fan experiences. This weekend introduces the first “F1 Grid Gigs” pre-race performance, featuring Texas native Drake Milligan.

The U.S. market continues to be a major growth driver for Formula 1, which now boasts an American fanbase of 52 million — up 11% year over year — and more than 5.5 million U.S. followers across social channels. According to a 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, nearly half of new American fans have followed the sport for five years or less, and over half are women, underscoring its growing appeal among younger and more diverse audiences.

The Austin Grand Prix also delivers a massive boost to the local economy. Over its first decade, the race generated an estimated $7 billion in total economic impact for the city and state, including more than $1 billion from the 2023 event alone. That year’s race weekend produced $38 million in state tax revenue.

“Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity,” said Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike.

“As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond.”

COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein added that “we’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us.”

“With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest-serving Formula 1 track in the United States,” Epstein said. “Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the U.S. Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single-weekend sporting events — with an unrivaled annual economic impact.”

This year’s race weekend continues with Sunday’s FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025, set for 2 p.m. CDT, following Saturday’s sprint race win by Max Verstappen ahead of George Russell and Carlos Sainz.