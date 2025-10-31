Venu, Primary Wave Team Up to Create Artist-Inspired Live Experiences

Venu Holding Corporation has announced a new partnership with Primary Wave Music aimed at developing artist-inspired experiences and live programming across its U.S. entertainment venues.

The collaboration will see Venu and Primary Wave bring to life performances and productions inspired by some of the most iconic artists in music history. Primary Wave’s roster includes more than 200 artists and estates such as Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, and James Brown.

“Primary Wave’s approach to honoring music’s greatest legends while empowering new voices makes them the perfect partner as we expand our artist-inspired programming across the country,” said J.W. Roth, founder, chairman and CEO of Venu.

“Developing a multi-dimensional content strategy in-house to include residencies, theatrical performances, and other original productions, is a top priority for us,” Roth continued. “This relationship represents a key step in creating truly unique and diversified content as we look beyond live concerts to redefine the live entertainment experience.”

The deal aligns with Venu’s plans to diversify its offerings beyond traditional concerts, creating a mix of live performances, immersive experiences, and branded content. The company recently revealed new renderings for its upcoming Sunset Amphitheater projects in McKinney, Texas, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Primary Wave Music, one of the industry’s largest independent music publishers, controls a catalog boasting more than 1,000 Top 10 singles and 400 No. 1 hits. The company has increasingly focused on expanding its artists’ legacies through multimedia ventures and experiential entertainment.

“Coming together with Venu was an easy decision. This exciting, anticipated partnership provides an opportunity for Primary Wave to build a dynamic platform, alongside Venu’s incredible team, that will connect our iconic catalog of music with fans across multiple generations,” said Lisa Fruggiero, vice president of brand partnerships at Primary Wave Music.

“These cutting-edge music experiences will push the boundaries of how fans can engage and celebrate our legendary roster of artists for years to come.”