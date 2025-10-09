Volcan de mi Tierra Takes Center Stage as Formula 1’s Official Tequila Brand

Volcan de mi Tierra, the luxury tequila brand born from a collaboration between Mexico’s Gallardo family and global luxury leader LVMH, has been named the Official Tequila of Formula 1, expanding its footprint across one of the world’s most prestigious sporting properties.

The announcement follows LVMH’s newly signed 10-year global partnership with Formula 1, solidifying the French luxury group’s growing influence across the international motorsports and entertainment landscape.

Volcan de mi Tierra — which first appeared in the paddock as the Official Tequila Partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 and 2024 — will now expand its presence to F1-operated hospitality spaces, including the exclusive Paddock Club, for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“Formula 1 has always been a symbol of prestige and excellence,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1. “When the brand first partnered with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was clear that they shared Formula 1’s vision for innovation, craftsmanship, and sophistication. We are excited to build on that success and take this collaboration to the next level.”

Founded on the principle that “Tequila should taste like Tequila,” Volcan de mi Tierra combines traditional Mexican craftsmanship with the refinement of global luxury. Produced from a single NOM distillery and crafted in the volcanic soils of Jalisco, the brand’s ultra-premium portfolio emphasizes purity, authenticity, and attention to detail — qualities that echo Formula 1’s relentless pursuit of performance and precision.

“We are delighted to witness Volcan de mi Tierra reach the global stage with Formula 1,” said Santiago Cortina Gallardo, CEO and co-founder of the brand. “Our brands champion those who rise to every challenge, push past their limits, and embrace their inner fire. Tequila lovers and motorsport enthusiasts demand the best — and that’s exactly what they get with Volcan de mi Tierra.”

With a global audience exceeding 825 million fans, Formula 1 provides a powerful platform for the brand’s international expansion, pairing Mexico’s signature spirit with a sport known for speed, luxury, and innovation.

The partnership underscores the growing intersection between high-end lifestyle brands and live sports, where fan experiences and luxury activations have become key pillars of engagement.