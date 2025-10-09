Wonho tickets on sale in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse

Wonho brings his high-energy pop performance to Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on Nov. 21, 2025. The intimate venue setting promises a fan-forward night with a setlist drawing on his latest singles and crowd favorites.

Tickets for the Nov. 21 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Variety Playhouse box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Located in the heart of Little Five Points, Variety Playhouse combines vintage character with modern production, making it a strong fit for Wonho’s polished live presentation. Expect crisp sound, immersive lighting, and a lively atmosphere as Atlanta welcomes the K-pop star for a special fall date.

Whether you’ve followed his solo career from the start or are discovering his music for the first time, this Atlanta stop is a can’t-miss opportunity to catch a dynamic stage show up close.

Shop for Wonho tickets at Variety Playhouse on November 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Wonho tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.