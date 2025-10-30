World Series Ticket Prices Surge Again as Blue Jays Eye Clincher

Rogers Center in Toronto will host World Series games 6 and 7, with the Blue Jays ahead 3-2. over Los Angeles (Photo: Tim Gouw punttim, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from history — and ticket prices at Rogers Centre are responding in kind.

According to new market data from Ticket Club, resale ticket prices for Games 6 and 7 of the 2025 World Series have skyrocketed in the wake of Toronto’s Game 5 victory in Los Angeles. The Blue Jays’ 3–2 series lead has sent demand for tickets soaring, with average resale prices now topping $4,000 USD and entry-level seats starting near $1,500.

Seats near the field are going for a massive premium as Toronto fans clamor for a shot to catch a series clincher – which would be the ballclub’s first title since going back-to-back in 1992-93. Seats behind the dugouts on either base line start at well over $7,000 each for Game 6, while a seat directly behind home plate can be had for a cool $37,000 as of Thursday morning.

World Series So Far – Blue Jays Regain Momemtum after 18-Inning Loss

After a grueling 18-inning loss in Game 3 left Toronto trailing two games to one, the Blue Jays have stormed back to seize control of the 2025 World Series. Consecutive wins at Dodger Stadium — punctuated by rookie Trey Yesavage’s 12-strikeout masterpiece in Game 5 — have flipped the momentum firmly north of the border.

Now leading the series 3–2, Toronto returns home to a frenzied Rogers Centre with two chances to clinch the franchise’s first championship since 1993, when the Blue Jays capped back-to-back titles during the Joe Carter era. The possibility of celebrating a new baseball dynasty on Canadian soil has sent both ticket demand and fan anticipation to historic highs.

2025 World Series Ticket Prices (as of Oct. 30)

Game Get-In Price Average Price Shop Game 6 – Oct. 31 $1,440 $4,486 Tickets Game 7 – Nov. 1 (If Necessary) $1,545 $4,033 Tickets

All prices in USD. Canadian buyers should account for exchange-rate differences at checkout. Prices reflect Ticket Club member averages and are subject to change. TicketNews readers can redeem a free 1-year membership to Ticket Club by signing up for a membership here using code TICKETNEWS.

Inside Rogers Centre: Prices Climbing Across Every Level

The surge has been universal, spanning every seating tier inside the ballpark:

Game Get In General Admission 500 Level 200-Level 100-Level Club & Lounge Suites Game 6 $1,440 $1,440 $1,621 $2,293 $2,316 $7,266 $5,350 Game 7 $1,545 $1,545 $1,797 $2,200 $2,293 $6,626 $16,289

Even standing-room and 500-level upper-deck seats now exceed $1,400, while premium club and suite inventory commands five-figure listings.

Fans Face Sticker Shock — Again

The latest surge comes amid ongoing frustration from Blue Jays fans, many of whom vented on social media last week as resale prices spiked within minutes of Ticketmaster’s initial public sale. The market movement was so dramatic that it drew the anger of populist leaders like Ontario Premier Rob Ford, who was vocally critical over Ticketmaster’s role in the pricing mess.

That anger is unlikely to subside with current resale prices now doubling or tripling those earlier levels. Yet despite widespread criticism of the market’s affordability, fan demand has remained unrelenting — reflecting both the rarity of the moment and Toronto’s deep baseball loyalty.

A Historic Weekend Ahead

Game 6 is set for Friday night at Rogers Centre, featuring a rematch between Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the same pitchers who faced off in Game 2. If the Blue Jays close it out, they’ll deliver Canada’s first World Series championship in 32 years.

If the Dodgers force a Game 7, Saturday could mark one of the most expensive single-game tickets in North American sports history — a fitting cap to what has already become one of the priciest, most emotionally charged World Series markets ever tracked.