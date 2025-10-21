Wu-Tang Clan to Bring ‘Final Chamber’ Farewell Tour to Australia in 2026

The Wu-Tang Clan is set to bid farewell to Australian fans next year, announcing what will be their final tour together Down Under. The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour will see all members of the iconic hip-hop collective reunite for massive arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney in March 2026.

Presented by Untitled Group and TEG Dainty, the tour marks the last chance for Australian audiences to see the full lineup of one of hip-hop’s most influential groups. The shows will celebrate more than 30 years of Wu-Tang’s legacy — from their groundbreaking 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to their Grammy-nominated double album Wu-Tang Forever, which went four times platinum and topped charts around the world.

Wu-Tang founder RZA reflected on the group’s enduring impact, saying, “As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global.”

The Australian run follows the group’s acclaimed North American tour and historic Las Vegas residency, which Rolling Stone praised as “a spectacular showcase worthy of their legacy.” The Final Chamber shows will feature classic hits, fan favorites, and even songs never before performed live, giving fans one last chance to experience the full power of the Wu.

Tour Dates

March 25, 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

– Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane March 27, 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne March 28, 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Ticketing Details

Telstra Plus Pre-sale: October 27–29, 11 a.m. local time

October 27–29, 11 a.m. local time Promoter & Venue Pre-sales: October 29–30, 12 p.m. local time

October 29–30, 12 p.m. local time General On-sale: October 30, 1 p.m. local time

VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seating and exclusive merchandise.

With over 40 million albums sold worldwide and a legacy that redefined the sound and scope of hip-hop, Wu-Tang Clan’s final tour in Australia promises an unforgettable sendoff — a celebration of raw energy, timeless anthems, and a movement that changed music forever.