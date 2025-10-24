WWE Moves 2026 Money In The Bank to September 6 in New Orleans

WWE’s annual Money In The Bank premium live event has a new date. The company announced Friday that the 2026 edition will now take place Sunday, September 6, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans — one week later than originally scheduled.

Produced in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, Money In The Bank will see WWE’s top Superstars compete for the coveted briefcase that guarantees the holder a championship match at any time and place within the following year.

The high-stakes event has become one of WWE’s signature attractions, often setting the stage for major championship storylines and surprise cash-ins.

Fans can register now at wwe.com/mitb-2026 to receive updates and pre-sale information. Official Money In The Bank Priority Passes — which include premium seating, Superstar meet-and-greets, hospitality experiences, and photo opportunities — will be available soon through On Location. Deposits are now being accepted at onlocationexp.com/mitb.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months.