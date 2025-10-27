WWE NXT’s ‘Deadline’ Heads to San Antonio’s Boeing Center This December

WWE’s NXT brand will return to Texas this winter, as San Antonio is set to host Deadline on Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The event marks WWE’s first Premium Live Event in the city since Royal Rumble 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. CT via boeingcentertechport.com. Fans can access an exclusive presale one day earlier, beginning Tuesday, October 28, at 10 a.m. CT, using the code NXTTIX.

The live event will showcase NXT’s top stars, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, and NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe.

Deadline adds to WWE’s expanding slate of 2025–26 live programming, which includes Money In The Bank at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center in September 2026 and an expanded Holiday Tour featuring events across the U.S. this December. The announcement underscores WWE’s continued focus on delivering major NXT events in key markets as fan demand for live wrestling continues to grow.