WWE to Bring Special Edition of NXT to Madison Square Garden’s Theater November 18

WWE will stage a special edition of NXT at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 18, airing live on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.

The event comes one night after John Cena’s final Madison Square Garden appearance on November 17, part of his farewell tour. The back-to-back shows mark a major WWE takeover of the famed New York City venue that has hosted some of the company’s most memorable moments.

Tickets for NXT at The Theater at MSG go on sale Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Fans can access a special presale beginning Monday, October 6, at 10 a.m. ET using the code WWEVIP.

The November 18 show will feature top NXT stars including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, North American Champion Ethan Page, Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, and Trick Williams, among others.

The episode marks WWE’s latest expansion of the NXT brand’s live touring footprint, as the developmental division continues to build momentum with a primetime national TV slot and increased crossover appearances with main roster talent.