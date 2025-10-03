Yungblud Announces North American IDOLS Tour

Yungblud is heading back to North America in 2026, announcing the IDOLS Tour which will bring the English rocker to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada next spring. The run kicks off May 1 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and will visit more than 20 cities before wrapping June 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tour will see Yungblud performing in major cities including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. Highlights include a night at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a stop at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, and a West Coast swing through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Portland.

Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time for fans who register for Yungblud’s mailing list. General on-sale will follow Wednesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full ticketing details, visit Yungblud’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Check out available Yungblud Tickets.

Since breaking through with his self-titled 2022 album and the explosive live shows that followed, Yungblud has cemented his status as one of rock’s most unpredictable and electric performers. Known for his genre-blending sound and passionate fanbase, he has played festivals worldwide and embarked on multiple sold-out tours, bringing his energetic performances to audiences across continents.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop May 1, 2026 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI Tickets May 2, 2026 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Tickets May 4, 2026 KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH Tickets May 6, 2026 The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets May 7, 2026 Everwise Amp at White River – Indianapolis, IN Tickets May 9, 2026 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN Tickets May 11, 2026 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets May 13, 2026 UCCU Center – Orem, UT Tickets May 15, 2026 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA Tickets May 16, 2026 Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR Tickets May 19, 2026 PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV Tickets May 20, 2026 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA Tickets May 22, 2026 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Tickets May 25, 2026 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets May 28, 2026 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Tickets May 29, 2026 Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX Tickets June 1, 2026 Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL Tickets June 2, 2026 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – Hollywood, FL Tickets June 4, 2026 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC Tickets June 6, 2026 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ Tickets June 7, 2026 The Anthem – Washington, DC Tickets June 9, 2026 Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA Tickets June 10, 2026 Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY Tickets June 13, 2026 Synovus Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA Tickets

