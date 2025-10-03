Yungblud Announces North American IDOLS Tour

By Victoria Drum 1 hour ago

Yungblud is heading back to North America in 2026, announcing the IDOLS Tour which will bring the English rocker to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada next spring. The run kicks off May 1 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and will visit more than 20 cities before wrapping June 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tour will see Yungblud performing in major cities including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. Highlights include a night at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a stop at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, and a West Coast swing through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Portland.

Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time for fans who register for Yungblud’s mailing list. General on-sale will follow Wednesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full ticketing details, visit Yungblud’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Check out available Yungblud Tickets.

Since breaking through with his self-titled 2022 album and the explosive live shows that followed, Yungblud has cemented his status as one of rock’s most unpredictable and electric performers. Known for his genre-blending sound and passionate fanbase, he has played festivals worldwide and embarked on multiple sold-out tours, bringing his energetic performances to audiences across continents.

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Yungblud IDOLS Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
May 1, 2026Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MITickets
May 2, 2026Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ONTickets
May 4, 2026KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OHTickets
May 6, 2026The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OHTickets
May 7, 2026Everwise Amp at White River – Indianapolis, INTickets
May 9, 2026The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
May 11, 2026Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, COTickets
May 13, 2026UCCU Center – Orem, UTTickets
May 15, 2026WAMU Theater – Seattle, WATickets
May 16, 2026Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, ORTickets
May 19, 2026PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NVTickets
May 20, 2026The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CATickets
May 22, 2026Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CATickets
May 25, 2026Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
May 28, 2026The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TXTickets
May 29, 2026Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TXTickets
June 1, 2026Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FLTickets
June 2, 2026Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – Hollywood, FLTickets
June 4, 2026Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NCTickets
June 6, 2026Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJTickets
June 7, 2026The Anthem – Washington, DCTickets
June 9, 2026Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MATickets
June 10, 2026Radio City Music Hall – New York, NYTickets
June 13, 2026Synovus Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.