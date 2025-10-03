Yungblud Announces North American IDOLS Tour

Yungblud is heading back to North America in 2026, announcing the IDOLS Tour which will bring the English rocker to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada next spring. The run kicks off May 1 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and will visit more than 20 cities before wrapping June 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The tour will see Yungblud performing in major cities including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC. Highlights include a night at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a stop at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, and a West Coast swing through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Portland.
Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time for fans who register for Yungblud’s mailing list. General on-sale will follow Wednesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full ticketing details, visit Yungblud’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Check out available Yungblud Tickets.
Since breaking through with his self-titled 2022 album and the explosive live shows that followed, Yungblud has cemented his status as one of rock’s most unpredictable and electric performers. Known for his genre-blending sound and passionate fanbase, he has played festivals worldwide and embarked on multiple sold-out tours, bringing his energetic performances to audiences across continents.
A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:
Yungblud IDOLS Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|May 1, 2026
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI
|Tickets
|May 2, 2026
|Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|May 4, 2026
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH
|Tickets
|May 6, 2026
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
|Tickets
|May 7, 2026
|Everwise Amp at White River – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|May 9, 2026
|The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|May 11, 2026
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
|Tickets
|May 13, 2026
|UCCU Center – Orem, UT
|Tickets
|May 15, 2026
|WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|May 16, 2026
|Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR
|Tickets
|May 19, 2026
|PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|May 20, 2026
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|May 22, 2026
|Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|May 25, 2026
|Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|May 28, 2026
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
|Tickets
|May 29, 2026
|Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX
|Tickets
|June 1, 2026
|Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|June 2, 2026
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – Hollywood, FL
|Tickets
|June 4, 2026
|Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|June 6, 2026
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
|Tickets
|June 7, 2026
|The Anthem – Washington, DC
|Tickets
|June 9, 2026
|Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|June 10, 2026
|Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY
|Tickets
|June 13, 2026
|Synovus Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
