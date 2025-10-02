Zac Brown Band Expands Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Zac Brown Band is extending its upcoming run at Sphere in Las Vegas, announcing two additional concerts as part of their “Love & Fear” Sphere residency.
The newly confirmed shows will take place January 16 and 17, expanding the engagement to a total of eight performances. Performances are scheduled for December 5, 6, 12, and 13, followed by January 9 and 10 before the newly announced January dates conclude the run.
The limited engagement coincides with the upcoming release of Zac Brown Band’s seventh studio album, Love & Fear, which will be available December 5. The 13-track album includes collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King.
Presale opportunities for the additional concerts begin Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of the band’s fan club, known as Zamily, will have access to early tickets by logging into ZacBrownBand.com with their unique codes. A broader ZBB Community presale, powered by Seated, also opens to the public at the same time, with registration available through the band’s official website.
A list of residency dates can be found below:
Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear at Sphere – Las Vegas
Friday, December 5
Saturday, December 6
Friday, December 12
Saturday, December 13
Friday, January 9
Saturday, January 10
Friday, January 16
Saturday, January 17