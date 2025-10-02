Zac Brown Band Expands Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Zac Brown Band set dates for a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in December 2025. (Image via artist website)

Zac Brown Band is extending its upcoming run at Sphere in Las Vegas, announcing two additional concerts as part of their “Love & Fear” Sphere residency.

The newly confirmed shows will take place January 16 and 17, expanding the engagement to a total of eight performances. Performances are scheduled for December 5, 6, 12, and 13, followed by January 9 and 10 before the newly announced January dates conclude the run.

The limited engagement coincides with the upcoming release of Zac Brown Band’s seventh studio album, Love & Fear, which will be available December 5. The 13-track album includes collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, and Marcus King.

Presale opportunities for the additional concerts begin Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of the band’s fan club, known as Zamily, will have access to early tickets by logging into ZacBrownBand.com with their unique codes. A broader ZBB Community presale, powered by Seated, also opens to the public at the same time, with registration available through the band’s official website.

A list of residency dates can be found below:

Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear at Sphere – Las Vegas

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13

Friday, January 9

Saturday, January 10

Friday, January 16

Saturday, January 17