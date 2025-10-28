Zoox Named Official Autonomous Ride-Hail Partner of Sphere in Multi-Year Deal

Sphere Entertainment Co. has partnered with autonomous vehicle company Zoox to bring self-driving ride-hailing to one of Las Vegas’ most futuristic entertainment venues. Under the new multi-year agreement, Zoox becomes the Official Autonomous Ride-Hail Partner of Sphere, with a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone slated to open early next year.

The partnership marks the latest milestone in Zoox’s Las Vegas rollout, which began in September when the company became the first in history to launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service using a purpose-built robotaxi. Guests heading to Sphere will be able to book rides through the Zoox app and be dropped off directly at the venue’s designated autonomous zone.

“Sphere is built on innovation, and so are our partners,” said Marcus Ellington, executive vice president of ad sales and sponsorships at Sphere. “Zoox is transforming the way the world moves, and together we’re reimagining the journey to and from Sphere.”

Zoox Chief Product Officer Michael White added, “Sphere has quickly become an iconic destination and landmark in Las Vegas, drawing millions of visitors annually with its next-level fusion of art and technology. With this partnership, riders aren’t just being transported between locations; they’re stepping from the future of transportation into the future of entertainment.”

The collaboration will also include extensive brand integrations, with Zoox signage guiding guests to their robotaxis and custom-branded visuals featured on the Exosphere — Sphere’s massive LED exterior — developed in partnership with Sphere Studios.

Sphere’s addition to Zoox’s Las Vegas service network represents another step forward for autonomous mobility in the entertainment capital, where technology and live experiences increasingly intersect.