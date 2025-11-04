AC/DC Adds 2026 Stadium Dates to ‘Power Up Tour’

AC/DC will extend its “Power Up Tour” into 2026, with new stadium dates announced across North and South America.

The 2026 leg begins February 24 at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil. From there, the tour will stop in Chile and Argentina before heading north to Mexico City.

The North American run is set to kick off on July 11 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. AC/DC is then slated to make stops in cities such as Columbus, San Antonio, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Vancouver, Atlanta, Montreal and East Rutherford before wrapping up on September 29 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. For concerts in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. local time.

The band is currently touring in Australia with upcoming performances in Melbourne on November 12 and 16. They are then slated to perform in Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, where they will wrap up their 2025 tour dates on December 18 at Suncorp Stadium.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official AC/DC website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11-12 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

11-21 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

11-30 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Street Circuit (BP Adelaide Grand Final)

12-04 Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

12-08 Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

12-14 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

12-18 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

02-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do MorumBIS

03-11 Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

03-23 Buenos, Aires – Estadio River Plate

04-07 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

07-11 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

07-15 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

07-19 Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium

07-24 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

07-28 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

08-01 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-05 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

08-09 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

08-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

08-27 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08-31 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

09-04 South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Stadium

09-08 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

09-12 Montreal, Quebec – Parc Jean-Drapeau

09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09-25 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field