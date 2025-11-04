AC/DC Adds 2026 Stadium Dates to ‘Power Up Tour’

AC/DC will extend its “Power Up Tour” into 2026, with new stadium dates announced across North and South America.
The 2026 leg begins February 24 at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil. From there, the tour will stop in Chile and Argentina before heading north to Mexico City.
The North American run is set to kick off on July 11 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. AC/DC is then slated to make stops in cities such as Columbus, San Antonio, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Vancouver, Atlanta, Montreal and East Rutherford before wrapping up on September 29 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Thursday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. For concerts in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. local time.
The band is currently touring in Australia with upcoming performances in Melbourne on November 12 and 16. They are then slated to perform in Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, where they will wrap up their 2025 tour dates on December 18 at Suncorp Stadium.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official AC/DC website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
AC/DC Power Up Tour Dates
11-12 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
11-21 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
11-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
11-30 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Street Circuit (BP Adelaide Grand Final)
12-04 Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium
12-08 Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium
12-14 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
12-18 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
AC/DC 2026 Power Up Tour Dates
02-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio do MorumBIS
03-11 Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional
03-23 Buenos, Aires – Estadio River Plate
04-07 Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
07-11 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
07-15 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
07-19 Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium
07-24 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
07-28 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
08-01 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
08-05 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
08-09 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium
08-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
08-27 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08-31 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
09-04 South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Stadium
09-08 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
09-12 Montreal, Quebec – Parc Jean-Drapeau
09-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium
09-25 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field