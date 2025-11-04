Rock Legend Alice Cooper Inducted Into 2025 Radio Hall of Fame

Rock icon Alice Cooper can now add another accolade to his storied career — a spot in the 2025 Radio Hall of Fame. The shock-rock pioneer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was honored for more than two decades behind the mic as host of the nationally syndicated programs Nights With Alice Cooper and Alice’s Attic With Alice Cooper.

“Hosting Nights With Alice Cooper and, more recently, Alice’s Attic, has deepened my love of radio, playing records, telling stories and connecting with listeners everywhere,” Cooper said. “Hearing my songs across stations around the world never gets old.”

Cooper, who first entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, helped shape the sound and spectacle of modern rock with his theatrical live shows and genre-bending style that influenced glam, punk, and metal. His radio career has carried that same flair for storytelling, with Alice’s Attic offering five hours of classic rock staples, deep cuts, and behind-the-scenes tales broadcast across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia.

The induction ceremony took place October 30 at the Swissôtel Chicago, where Cooper joined ten other honorees including Colin Cowherd (Fox Sports Radio), Martha Quinn (The Martha Quinn Show), Tom “Mojo” Carballo (Mojo in the Morning), and NPR’s Scott Simon (Weekend Edition). Industry veterans Julie Talbott and Mike McVay were also recognized for their contributions to broadcasting.

Cooper’s longtime radio presence continues through Alice’s Attic With Alice Cooper, currently distributed by Superadio Networks.

For more on the 2025 inductees, visit radiohalloffame.com.