Bert Kreischer’s ‘Fully Loaded at Sea’ to Return in 2026

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded at Sea will make its return in 2026. The cruise is scheduled for November 19 to 23, traveling from Miami to Cozumel aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The four-day comedy cruise will feature multiple live shows, late-night events, and special activities for fans. This year’s lineup features Kreischer alongside Whitney Cummings, Ms. Pat, Big Jay Oakerson, and Felipe Esparza.

In addition to the comedy performances, the cruise will include live sets from The Docksiders, Yacht Rock Experience, and DJ Airwolf. Guests can also take part in podcast tapings, karaoke, contests, and other onboard events.

Presale signups for the cruise are open through November 9, with public sales beginning November 14. For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit the official Fully Loaded at Sea website.

Additional details and artists are slated to be announced. A current artist lineup can be found below:

Fully Loaded at Sea 2026 Lineup