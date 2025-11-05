Boys Like Girls to Celebrate 20 Years of Self-Titled Record with ‘Soundtrack of Your Life’ Tour

By Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago

Pop-rock favorites Boys Like Girls are hitting the road in 2025 for The Soundtrack of Your Life North American Tour — celebrating 20 years since their debut self-titled LP, as well as 17 years since their sophomore record Love Drunk.

The tour kicks off March 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and runs through May 10 in Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Boys Like Girls will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Nashville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Houston, and Anaheim before wrapping up on the West Coast.

With an artist presale taking place on Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, general onsale will begin on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticketing information and presale access can be found via the band’s official website at boyslikegirls.com. Fans can also find Boys Like Girls Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees common to other ticketing sites.

Boys Like Girls, best known for hits like “The Great Escape,” “Love Drunk,” and their duet with Taylor Swift “Two Is Better Than One,” first broke out in the mid-2000s with their self-titled debut album. Their 2023 album Sunday at Foxwoods marked a long-awaited return.

Find Boys Like Girls’ full list of 2026 tour dates below:

Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack of Your Life North American Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
03/20The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
03/21Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, COTickets
03/22Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NETickets
03/24The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MNTickets
03/25Landmark Credit Union Live – Milwaukee, WITickets
03/27Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, ILTickets
03/28GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MITickets
03/29Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TNTickets
03/30The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OHTickets
04/01MGM Northfield Park – Cleveland, OHTickets
04/02Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens – Pittsburgh, PATickets
04/03Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYTickets
04/06The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MITickets
04/07Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NYTickets
04/09The Met Presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PATickets
04/10The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MDTickets
04/11The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJTickets
04/18The Ritz – Raleigh, NCTickets
04/20The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NCTickets
04/21Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GATickets
04/22Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa – Tampa, FLTickets
04/23Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FLTickets
04/25House of Blues Houston – Houston, TXTickets
04/26Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TXTickets
04/29Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
05/02Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NVTickets
05/03House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CATickets
05/05Hard Rock Live Sacramento – Wheatland, CATickets
05/07Roseland Theater – Portland, ORTickets
05/08Knitting Factory – Spokane, WATickets
05/09Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Boise, IDTickets
05/10Moore Theatre – Seattle, WATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.