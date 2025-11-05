Boys Like Girls to Celebrate 20 Years of Self-Titled Record with ‘Soundtrack of Your Life’ Tour

Pop-rock favorites Boys Like Girls are hitting the road in 2025 for The Soundtrack of Your Life North American Tour — celebrating 20 years since their debut self-titled LP, as well as 17 years since their sophomore record Love Drunk.

The tour kicks off March 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and runs through May 10 in Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Boys Like Girls will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Nashville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Houston, and Anaheim before wrapping up on the West Coast.

With an artist presale taking place on Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, general onsale will begin on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticketing information and presale access can be found via the band’s official website at boyslikegirls.com. Fans can also find Boys Like Girls Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees common to other ticketing sites.

Boys Like Girls, best known for hits like “The Great Escape,” “Love Drunk,” and their duet with Taylor Swift “Two Is Better Than One,” first broke out in the mid-2000s with their self-titled debut album. Their 2023 album Sunday at Foxwoods marked a long-awaited return.

Find Boys Like Girls’ full list of 2026 tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop 03/20 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 03/21 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Tickets 03/22 Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE Tickets 03/24 The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN Tickets 03/25 Landmark Credit Union Live – Milwaukee, WI Tickets 03/27 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL Tickets 03/28 GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets 03/29 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN Tickets 03/30 The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets 04/01 MGM Northfield Park – Cleveland, OH Tickets 04/02 Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 04/03 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets 04/06 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI Tickets 04/07 Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY Tickets 04/09 The Met Presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 04/10 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Tickets 04/11 The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ Tickets 04/18 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Tickets 04/20 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Tickets 04/21 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Tickets 04/22 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa – Tampa, FL Tickets 04/23 Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL Tickets 04/25 House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX Tickets 04/26 Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX Tickets 04/29 Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets 05/02 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Tickets 05/03 House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA Tickets 05/05 Hard Rock Live Sacramento – Wheatland, CA Tickets 05/07 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR Tickets 05/08 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA Tickets 05/09 Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Boise, ID Tickets 05/10 Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.