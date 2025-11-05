Boys Like Girls to Celebrate 20 Years of Self-Titled Record with ‘Soundtrack of Your Life’ Tour

Pop-rock favorites Boys Like Girls are hitting the road in 2025 for The Soundtrack of Your Life North American Tour — celebrating 20 years since their debut self-titled LP, as well as 17 years since their sophomore record Love Drunk.
The tour kicks off March 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and runs through May 10 in Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Boys Like Girls will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Nashville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Houston, and Anaheim before wrapping up on the West Coast.
With an artist presale taking place on Wednesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, general onsale will begin on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticketing information and presale access can be found via the band’s official website at boyslikegirls.com. Fans can also find Boys Like Girls Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees common to other ticketing sites.
Boys Like Girls, best known for hits like “The Great Escape,” “Love Drunk,” and their duet with Taylor Swift “Two Is Better Than One,” first broke out in the mid-2000s with their self-titled debut album. Their 2023 album Sunday at Foxwoods marked a long-awaited return.
Find Boys Like Girls’ full list of 2026 tour dates below:
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack of Your Life North American Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|03/20
|The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|03/21
|Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|03/22
|Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE
|Tickets
|03/24
|The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|03/25
|Landmark Credit Union Live – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|03/27
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|03/28
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI
|Tickets
|03/29
|Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
|Tickets
|03/30
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
|Tickets
|04/01
|MGM Northfield Park – Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|04/02
|Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|04/03
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|Tickets
|04/06
|The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|04/07
|Buffalo RiverWorks – Buffalo, NY
|Tickets
|04/09
|The Met Presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|04/10
|The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD
|Tickets
|04/11
|The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ
|Tickets
|04/18
|The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
|Tickets
|04/20
|The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|04/21
|Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|04/22
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa – Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|04/23
|Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|04/25
|House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|04/26
|Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|04/29
|Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|05/02
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|05/03
|House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA
|Tickets
|05/05
|Hard Rock Live Sacramento – Wheatland, CA
|Tickets
|05/07
|Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
|Tickets
|05/08
|Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
|Tickets
|05/09
|Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Boise, ID
|Tickets
|05/10
|Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
