Calvin Harris Announces 2026 Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

Calvin Harris is returning to Wynn Las Vegas for a new two-year residency beginning in 2026. The Scottish DJ and producer will perform at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club under Wynn Nightlife.

The first three shows at XS are scheduled for January 16, February 13 and 21, with more dates to be announced soon. The residency marks Harris’ return to the venue that hosted his first Las Vegas residency in 2011.

Ryan Jones, Vice President of Wynn Nightlife shared, “Calvin Harris is a legend whose influence on music and nightlife is undeniable. This residency reflects Wynn Nightlife’s dedication to curating unforgettable experiences and maintaining our position as the leader in nightlife.”

The new residency follows Harris’ 2024 run at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where he performed at LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach.

Before the Wynn residency begins, Harris will continue performing internationally. His 2025 tour dates include appearances at Ushaïa Dubai, Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Jakarta Warehouse Project in Indonesia, and Creamfields Asia.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Harris’ official website.