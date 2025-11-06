Cattle Country Festival Announces Headliners Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, and Treaty Oak Revival

The Cattle Country Festival will return for its third year April 10 to 12 in Gonzales, Texas.

This year’s lineup features Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, Randy Houser, Robert Earl Keen, and Josh Abbott Band.

The three-day country music and camping festival will once again take place at “The Boot,” a 400-acre ranch along the Guadalupe River, about an hour from Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. The property includes more than 150 acres of pecan trees and offers a scenic setting for live music and outdoor activities.

Additional performers include Paul Cauthen, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue, Deana Carter, Tyler Braden, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Asleep At The Wheel, Drake Milligan, Logan Ryan Band, Atlus, Tyler Nance, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Austin Meade, Emily Ann Roberts, and Brad Cox.

Additionally, this year Cattle Country is adding the Whiskey Jam Stage, which will highlight emerging artists such as Brooke Baird, Brandi Behlen, Ellis Bullard, Hayden Butler, Aaron McBee, and Aaron McDonnell, among others.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Cattle Country website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

