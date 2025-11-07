Christina Aguilera Brings Holiday Glamour to the Big Screen with ‘Christmas in Paris’

Fans of Christina Aguilera will soon be able to celebrate the holidays in style as Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris arrives in theaters nationwide for two nights only on December 14 and 21.

Presented by Fathom Entertainment, Vertigo Live Productions, and Roc Nation, the new concert film marks the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s holiday album My Kind of Christmas and captures the global superstar performing an intimate set for just 250 guests on a terrace overlooking the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. With the Eiffel Tower illuminated like a shimmering Christmas tree, Aguilera performs festive classics alongside some of her most iconic hits, blending vocal power with Parisian elegance.

Directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2), the film intertwines Aguilera’s performance with dreamlike vignettes across Paris and a dazzling cabaret sequence filmed inside the legendary Crazy Horse.

Described as part concert, part cinematic celebration, Christmas in Paris offers fans an up-close look at Aguilera’s artistry and holiday spirit, reimagined through a romantic Parisian lens.

Tickets for Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris are available now through Fathom Entertainment’s website and participating theater box offices.