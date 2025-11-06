Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Set 2026 Co-Headline Tour

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will co-headline an 18-city U.S. tour in early 2026.
The tour is set to begin on February 13 in Grand Rapids at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. From there, the singers are scheduled to make stops in cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Charlotte, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, Tucson and Anaheim before wrapping up on March 15 in Chicago at The Salt Shed Indoors.
Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates.
Tickets for the tour will be available through presales starting Tuesday, November 4 at 12 p.m. ET. General on sale begins Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
Descendents, formed in 1977, are widely regarded as a pioneering punk band, known for their fast-paced, melodic songs and energetic live shows. Frank Turner, accompanied by The Sleeping Souls, has earned recognition for combining punk and folk influences, delivering emotionally charged performances and anthemic songs.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls 2026 Tour Dates
Fri Feb 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sat Feb 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Feb 15 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tue Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Thu Feb 19 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri Feb 20 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Sat Feb 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Mon Feb 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando^
Tue Feb 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Thu Feb 26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans
Fri Feb 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sat Feb 28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Mon Mar 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Wed Mar 04 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Fri Mar 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Fri Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – SteelHouse Omaha
Sat Mar 14 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
Sun Mar 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors
^Without NOBRO