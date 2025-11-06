Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Set 2026 Co-Headline Tour

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will co-headline an 18-city U.S. tour in early 2026.

The tour is set to begin on February 13 in Grand Rapids at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. From there, the singers are scheduled to make stops in cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Charlotte, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, Tucson and Anaheim before wrapping up on March 15 in Chicago at The Salt Shed Indoors.

Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates.

Tickets for the tour will be available through presales starting Tuesday, November 4 at 12 p.m. ET. General on sale begins Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Descendents, formed in 1977, are widely regarded as a pioneering punk band, known for their fast-paced, melodic songs and energetic live shows. Frank Turner, accompanied by The Sleeping Souls, has earned recognition for combining punk and folk influences, delivering emotionally charged performances and anthemic songs.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Fri Feb 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sat Feb 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Feb 15 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Thu Feb 19 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Feb 20 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Sat Feb 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon Feb 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando^

Tue Feb 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu Feb 26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Fri Feb 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Feb 28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Mon Mar 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Mar 04 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Fri Mar 06 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Fri Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – SteelHouse Omaha

Sat Mar 14 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Sun Mar 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors

^Without NOBRO